Charlton youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi named in League One TOTW

English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has earned a place in Sofascore's English League One Team of the Week after his outstanding performance for Charlton Athletic against Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

Rak-Sakyi played a key role in Charlton's 6-0 victory over Shrewsbury, contributing a goal and an assist to his team's impressive win. The 19-year-old was tripped on the edge of Shrewsbury's box while cutting in, leading to a free kick that was beautifully executed by Scott Fraser to open the scoring for Charlton.

In the 38th minute, Rak-Sakyi was involved in Charlton's second goal, supplying Albie Morgan with a well-placed pass on the counter-attack. The third goal, which came just before half-time, was scored by Rak-Sakyi himself, as he dribbled past the Shrewsbury defenders before coolly slotting the ball into the net with his left foot.

The second half saw Charlton continue to dominate, with Miles Leaburn adding a fourth goal in the 61st minute with a powerful strike from 25 yards out. Leaburn later added a fifth goal from the penalty spot, while Macauley Bonne completed the rout with the sixth goal of the game.

Rak-Sakyi's impressive display will no doubt earn him plaudits from Charlton fans and the wider footballing community alike. The young winger, who is eligible to represent Ghana at international level, will be hoping to build on this performance as Charlton look to push for promotion in the remaining weeks of the season.