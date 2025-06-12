Charwetey was impressive for Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League – Kassim Mingle

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle has praised Faisal Charwetey for his strong debut season in the Ghana Premier League, highlighting his influence in the team’s top-flight campaign.

Charwetey, who joined from Division One side Akatsi All Stars before the start of the season, quickly adapted to the Premier League and finished the campaign with 12 goalsâ€”just three behind Golden Boot winner Stephen Amankona.

Mingle, speaking to Asempa FM, expressed satisfaction with the striker’s performance, particularly considering it was his first time competing at the highest level of Ghanaian football.

“He has done well in his first season in the Ghana Premier League coming from the Division One,” said Mingle.

“We were not so focused on getting a particular player to win the Golden Boot. He has done well for us.”

Nations FC mounted a strong title challenge for most of the season but fell out of the top four after losing momentum in the final two games.

A point deduction compounded their drop, and they eventually finished fifth with 57 points.

Despite missing out on continental qualification, Mingle believes the foundation laid by players like Charwetey is a strong signal of promise for the club’s future.