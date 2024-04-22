Chattanooga FC coach lauds Ghanaian midfielder Jude Arthur after debut display

Chattanooga FC manager, Jude Arthur, has praised the performance of Ghanaian Jude Arthur after starring in the victory over Huntsville City on Sunday.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder made his debut for the club in their trip to Huntsville, helping the club to a 1-0 victory, courtesy of an Alex McGrath late strike.

Arthur joined Chattanooga last month but had to wait to make his first appearance due to paperwork.

Alongside Jean Antoine, the duo dominated the midfield, breaking up plays and distributing passes effortlessly.

"They both were important today. You can see what Jude brings. He broke up plays. He was calm on the ball. And he basically just got here! (laughs) It was big for Jean to start and get a shutout," said Underwood after the match.

"I don't think we've seen a game like that yet. We probably could have had a bit more control. For us it's just about keeping ticking, right? We need to keep ticking and going."

Arthur will be hoping to continue with the strong start to his career in the United States following his move to the MLS Next Pro from Georgia.

The 24-year-old is expected to play a huge role in Chattanooga's quest for success in the league this season.