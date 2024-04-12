Chattanooga FC midfielder Jude Arthur inspired by Michael Essien and Yaya Toure

Jude Arthur has disclosed the influence of compatriot Michael Essien and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure on his career.

The 24-year-old completed his move to Chattanooga FC last month and he is set to make his MLS Next Pro debut on Saturday against Inter Miami II.

The experienced midfielder is a huge boost for Chattanooga, having played for Ghana's U20 national team and spent time in Finland and Georgia.

"I'm mainly a defensive midfielder, so I'm the player that makes sure to win a lot of duels and keeps the tempo of my team. I'm a good passer of the ball, and of course I try and help win every game. For me, winning is everything," he told the club's official website.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder grew up watching Essien and Toure, players he takes his inspiration from.

"Essien was a big influence for me in terms of his aggressiveness, determination and his focus. I really like Yaya Toure also. He's tall like me, and I strive for the composure and qualities he brought," continued Arthur.

"We're a possession-based team; a team that keeps the ball to win. It's good to know that I'm joining a team that likes to keep the ball and wants to win, so it's a great feeling."

By Lukman Abdul Mumin