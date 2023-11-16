Cheating allegations surface as estranged wife of Nigeria star Odion Ighalo sparks controversy on social media

Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo, has stirred controversy with a series of posts on social media, hinting at a troubled relationship between the couple.

While there has been no official confirmation of a separation, Adesuwa's posts have fueled speculations about the state of their marriage.

In a series of social media posts, Adesuwa suggested that she had left her marriage for the well-being of her children, implying a separation. She further alleged that Ighalo has been expressing a desire to reconcile, even stating that the footballer has been crying to have her back.

Adesuwa faced criticism for her public statements, but she continued to share details on social media, accusing Ighalo of infidelity with a Big Brother Naija female housemate and an actress.

As of now, Odion Ighalo has not responded to these accusations. The couple, who got married in 2009, share three children.

The unfolding drama on social media has caught the attention of fans and the public, awaiting further developments in the story.