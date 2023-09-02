GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Check out Asante Kotoko's new home and away kits for 2023/24 season

Published on: 02 September 2023
Asante Kotoko new kits partner The Hope Brand has released the home and away kits for the 2023/24 season.

The Porcupine Warriors announced THE HOPE BRAND [THB], a Ghanaian owned and German based apparel company, as the official kit supplier for the 2023-2024 League Season with an option of  one-year extension.

THB will supply Asante Kotoko with playing, training, travel wears and replica kits for the club and its support base.

The kits which are crafted from tradition, forged in passion  and inspired by innovations with the supporters as an integral component of our community, will be sold at an affordable price in retail shops to be communicated later.

See the kits below:

 

