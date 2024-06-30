Check out full list of winners for the 2024 Ghana Football Awards 

Ghanaian midfielder and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been named the Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday.

The 23-year-old's stellar performance in the English Premier League with the Hammers earned him this prestigious accolade. Kudus outshone fellow nominees Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to claim the top honor.

Adding to his accolades, Kudus also secured the Goal of the Year award for his stunning strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League. This victory marks Kudus as the second Ghanaian footballer to win the Footballer of the Year award consecutively.

Meanwhile, Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh was recognized as the Home-Based Player of the Season. His exceptional performance played a pivotal role in helping his team clinch their first Ghana Premier League title.

Below is the list of winners:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus â€“ West Ham United.

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug â€“ ZED FC, Egypt

Men’s Coach of the Year

Nurudeen Amadu â€“ FC Samartex

Women’s Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi â€“ Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah â€“ Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kofi Baah â€“ FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Emmanuel Keyekeh â€“ FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Abdulai Mukarama â€“ Hasaacas Ladies

Goal of the Year

Mohammed Kudus â€“ West Ham United

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Richard Duah Nsenkyire â€“ Samartex

Male Team of the Year

FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Dreams FC

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Casfordians

Special Awards

The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award

Gold Fields

MTN Ghana

Living Legend Award

Nanasam Brew Butler

Adjoa Bayor