Check out full list of winners for the 2024 Ghana Football Awards 

Ghanaian midfielder and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been named the Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday.
The 23-year-old's stellar performance in the English Premier League with the Hammers earned him this prestigious accolade. Kudus outshone fellow nominees Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to claim the top honor.
Adding to his accolades, Kudus also secured the Goal of the Year award for his stunning strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League. This victory marks Kudus as the second Ghanaian footballer to win the Footballer of the Year award consecutively.
Meanwhile, Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh was recognized as the Home-Based Player of the Season. His exceptional performance played a pivotal role in helping his team clinch their first Ghana Premier League title.
Below is the list of winners:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus â€“ West Ham United.
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug â€“ ZED FC, Egypt
Men’s Coach of the Year
Nurudeen Amadu â€“ FC Samartex
Women’s Coach of the Year
Yussif Basigi â€“ Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Abdul Aziz Issah â€“ Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kofi Baah â€“ FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Emmanuel Keyekeh â€“ FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Abdulai Mukarama â€“ Hasaacas Ladies
Goal of the Year
Mohammed Kudus â€“ West Ham United
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Richard Duah Nsenkyire â€“ Samartex
Male Team of the Year
FC Samartex
Female Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Dreams FC
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Casfordians
Special Awards
The Black Challenge
Thumbs Up Award
Gold Fields
MTN Ghana
Living Legend Award
Nanasam Brew Butler
Adjoa Bayor