"Check the jersey number"- Asamoah Gyan praises Black Meteors star Ernest Nuamah

Legendary forward Asamoah Gyan believes FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah is the next big star of Ghanaian football.

Nuamah excelled as the Black Meteors secured qualification to the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The tricky winger provided the assist to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's winner in the first half in Kumasi.

Gyan sees some similarities with the youngster, hailing him for picking the number three jersey of the Black Meteors.

"Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number his is wearing," he wrote on Twitter.

Gyan was a member of the Black Meteors team that last qualified Ghana to the Olympic Games in Athens 2004. He wore the three jersey at the games.

Meanwhile, Nuamah is enjoying a breakout campaign in the Danish topflight league, having scored eight goals in 21 matches in the regular season.

He is expected to make Ghana's team for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in June in Morocco as the Black Meteors eye a return to the Olympic Games.