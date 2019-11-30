Cheetah Capo donates to Central RAG and Ali Babies

The Founder and bankroller of Cheetah FC who spearhead the affairs as the president of the Ghana body Building federation Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey has donated sets of jerseys and equipments to the central regional Referees Association to them fasten their work.

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey donated 50 pieces of jerseys and ten pieces of mitre balls to Ali babies a colts team based in Cape Coast.

Mr. Yartey is known for his philanthropic work, he donated to the Ghana Blind Sports Association.

"This is a challenge thrown to the football gurus to come on board to supports those who help us to develop the game" he added.

Accepting the donation On his behalf of the members Mr. Dawson Amoah expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Yartey for coming into their aid to help them prepared ahead of the coming season.

"I will say may God bless and grant him long life for to continue his philanthropic works" Mr. Amoah stated

He presented the items to the RAG members in the central regional capital Cape Coast.