Cheetah FC to honour late Ghana winger Christian Atsu with new pitch

Cheetah FC will name a new pitch after Christian Atsu in honour of the player who died following the Turkey earthquake.

The 31-year-old's lifeless body was found under rubble 12 days after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hatay.

Atsu started his career in Ghana with Cheetah FC before leaving for Europe to join FC Porto in 2009.

The news of the winger's tragic death has left many in a state of shock, including Abdul Hayye Yartey - the man who discovered the player.

Mr Yartey has promised to immortalize the player by honouring him with a new pitch.

“The grass pitch we are doing will be named after Christian and I saw how happy he was," he told GH One TV.

"Atsu actually granted me an interview when we were commissioning the astro turf pitch and I was wishing to surprise him through the grass pitch and invite him for the unveiling. I have done a grass pitch and want to name after you," he added.

"This pitch is called Atsu’s pitch but quiet unfortunate he couldn’t wait for that time."