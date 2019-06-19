Cheetah FC to tour three regions to celebrate 10 years of existence

Division Two side Cheetah FC have planned to tour three regions in the country as part activities to mark their 10th anniversary.

The Kasoa-based side will be in the Ashanti, Western and Central regions from 20 June to 5 July, 2019 to play exhibition matches.

Last year, the team embarked on a similar tour in Abuja, Nigeria but has opted to stay within the confines of Ghana as part of the golden celebration.

The club believe the tour offer them the opportunity to test out strength against clubs from other regions and also serve as an exposure to most of our young talents.

Cheetah Tour2019 will be completely unique in many ways because it will not only centre on the sporting side of the club but, also on other recreational and fun-filled aspects as we shall visit the Manhyia Palace, Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park and other exciting places.

Our ambassadors and some former players in the likes of Kofi Kinata, Emmanuel Toku, Yaw Dabo, Keche, Teephlow among others are partly involve in the tour.

Our match schedules during the tour are as follows;

KUMASI - 22ND June,2019

Gihoc Babies , 9:00am -Ahinsan Park

24th June,2019

JK Sampdoria FC

King Faisal Babies, 3:00pm -OWASS Park

25th June,2019

Lafia Talent stars FC, 3:00pm – KASS Park

26th June,2019

Kumasi Ebony FC

Asorkwa Deportivo, 3:00pm - OWASS Park.

In the Western region all matches shall be honored at the Gyandu Park at 3:00pm as follows;

Team Move FC

Apremdo FC - the 28th June.

Western select side – 29th June.

Sky FC – 1st July