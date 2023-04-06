Cheetah FC Youngster Charles Yaw Appiah set for training observations in Europe

Promising Cheetah FC youngster, Charles Yaw Appiah, has left Ghana to undergo training observations with clubs in Europe.

The talented left-footed player, who can play as a right winger and an attacking midfielder, is expected to train with at least three clubs during his time in Europe.

Appiah has gained a reputation for his dribbling abilities, which have drawn comparisons to world great Lionel Messi. His impressive ability to keep the ball close to his body and change direction explosively has made him one of the most exciting players of his generation.

The youngster's excellent form has been on display in the ongoing Central Region Division Two league, where he boasts the best assist record with seven assists and two goals.

Appiah's move to Europe is a major step forward in his career, and his performance during the training observations could open the door to a professional contract. Cheetah FC and his fans will be eagerly following his progress as he seeks to fulfill his potential and achieve success at the highest level.