Chelsea and Arsenal keeping tabs on Anderlecht Ghanaian kid Jeremy Doku

English giants Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Anderlecht Jeremy Doku.

The 17-year-old has attracted the lenses of the two English powerhouses after breakthrough season at the Belgian giants.

Both clubs have scouted the highly-rated Ghanaian teenage.

Doku has made seven appearances for Anderlecht under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany so far this season.

The Ghanaian teen made his debut in November last year at the ender age of 16 and has since emerged on the two London clubs' radars.

p:nth-of-type(2)","widgetOptions":{"ids":["AR_2"],"template":"DailyStar"},"hideOnSensitiveArticle":true,"relativePos":"after","additionalClass":"mid-article-widget","name":"outbrainMidArticleSlot","placement":"Mid-Article","type":"outbrainMidArticleSlot"}" data-outbrain-placeholder="" data-response-start="15207.479999982752" data-type="outbrain">

According to Calciomercato , the Premier League giants are now eyeing Doku as another star in the making.

Doku has not yet made a major impact in the Jupiler Pro League so Arsenal and Chelsea are likely looking at the youngster for their academies.

The speedy winger's contract with Anderlecht side runs down in 2021.