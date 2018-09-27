Chelsea assistant manager Zola urges Ghanaian pair Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu to seize the moment

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has urged Ghanaian duo Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu to take their chances with the club.

The two youngsters made the squad for their Carabao Cup 2-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

And the club's legend is backing the two players to seize the moment.

"Callum has done extremely well in pre-season, one of the players who impressed the most with Ethan Ampadu. They're two players with bright futures. They are both in contention tomorrow, in the squad, and we will see," Chelsea's assistant head coach said.

"We have a lot of players. We didn't do a big pre-season, so these games can serve as a pre-season to give time for players like Christensen, about Cahill, an opportunity to get games. Callum and Ethan are the future of this club and we are going to take care of them.