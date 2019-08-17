Chelsea boss Lampard ‘disgusted’ with racist abuse aimed at striker Tammy Abraham

Frank Lampard was disgusted with the racist abuse Tammy Abraham received following the Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.

The striker saw his penalty saved in the shoot-out in Istanbul on Wednesday night and was targeted on Twitter.

A Chelsea spokesman described the posts as ‘abhorrent’, with the club promising the ‘strongest possible action’ if any of their fans are proven to be involved, while Kick It Out also condemned the actions.

Lampard spoke about the incident in his press conference ahead of their match at home to Leicester on Sunday.

“Obviously Tammy is disappointed,” he said. “Who wouldn’t be? He’s more than disappointed, that’s probably the wrong word. I am particularly disgusted by the (one) so-called Chelsea fan.

“To see the different ends of the spectrum of the evening: Tammy Abraham asked me to take the fifth penalty because he wanted to take it, wanted to stand up and be brave on a big night when the world is watching.

“At the same time, within moments or hours afterwards, somebody sitting behind a keyboard or a phone has said the most disgusting things possible.

“I don’t know how these platforms are allowed that you can do it. It is too easy to be done. Something needs to be done as well as people changing their mindsets completely.

“That might not be easy with everybody but I am so angry for Tammy, angry for us as a club because that’s not what we are about.

“The club does a lot of work against discrimination of all levels and it is a setback when these things happen.”

Abraham came off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool having started the Premier League opener last Sunday – hitting the post in the 4-0 loss at Manchester United.

