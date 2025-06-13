Chelsea captain Zackaria Fuseini seals Asante Kotoko move on three-year deal

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of seasoned defender Zackaria Fuseini from Berekum Chelsea, securing the services of one of the Ghana Premier League's most reliable centre-backs ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has been a pillar in Chelsea’s backline for over a decade, signed a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors after a standout season that saw him feature in 31 league matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Fuseini’s move marks a significant step in Kotoko’s ongoing rebuild following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

Known for his calm presence, tactical awareness, and commanding leadership at the back, Fuseini is expected to play a vital role in stabilising the Kotoko defence.

His arrival comes at the strong recommendation of coach Abdul Karim Zito, who is expected to be unveiled as the club’s new permanent head coach in the coming days.

Fuseini will also link up with familiar faces in Kumasi, including his former Chelsea teammates Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansu.

The reunion promises improved chemistry and cohesion, particularly in defence.

Kotoko fans will be hopeful that Fuseini’s wealth of experience and winning mentality can spark a new era of success for the club, as they aim to return to the summit of Ghanaian football.