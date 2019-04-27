Chelsea coach Sarri tips Hudson-Odoi to come back from injury a better player

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has tipped Callum Hudson-Odoi to come back from injury as a ‘better’ player.

The teenage winger was ruled out for the remainder of the season having ruptured his Achilles tendon in Monday night’a 2-2 draw with Burnley, and is likely to miss at least seven months of football.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young talents this season, with the England international subject of interest from German giants Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi went under a successful operation this week as he begins his recovery, and Chelsea boss Sarri has tipped the youngster to come back ‘better than before’.

“The operation of Callum went in the right way,’’ Sarri told the press ahead of his sides trip to Old Trafford this weekend.

”I think that he will be back here in one or two days.

“He’ll need time now, but Callum is a very strong young man. Very strong physically, and very strong mentally.

“I’m sure he’ll be able to come back better than before.”