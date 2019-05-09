Chelsea considering negotiations with Bayern Munich over Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are considering negotiations with the German giants Bayern Munich over Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The English giants face a difficult choice as to whether they should keep fighting for a new deal for the teenager.

Hudson-Odoi is now recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, a process which can take up to 5 months.

He handed in a transfer request because he did not believe he would get a chance to play under Maurizio Sarri.

The situation changed after Chelsea denied the request as well as a £40m offer from Bayern.

The youngster received his first Premier League start, even though it happened after he did that for England.

Sarri seemed to have acknowledged his talent and started to trust him more until the injury ended CHO's season early.

But, according to Daily Mail, the teenager's desire to leave looks unchanged as he refuses to talk about a new contract.