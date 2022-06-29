Chelsea defender Baba Rahman keen to impress Thomas Tuchel during pre-season

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is set to join the Blues' pre-season squad, hoping to impress manager Thomas Tuchel.

Rahman will report when the team's preseason begins officially on July 2. While on vacation in Ghana, the left-back has been training to stay in shape with personal trainer.

The full-back is under contract with Chelsea until 2024 and sees the upcoming preseason as an opportunity to impress Tuchel.

Chelsea have already decided to sell Rahman, who joined the club from Augsburg in 2015, but the Ghana international knows that a strong pre-season can win over many fans at the club.

Rahman realises that it could land him a better deal elsewhere, or Chelsea could decide not to sell him and keep him in their plans for the future.

The 27-year-old’s first choice Ghana left-back and recently achieved 45 caps, has a lot of suitors, who are hoping to acquire his services this summer window.

Last season, Middlesbrough kept a close eye on Rahman's performances at Reading and were impressed.

Now, manager Chris Wilder is plotting a move after allowing left-back Neil Taylor to leave on free this month.

Reading, on the other hand, wants to keep hold of the 5ft 11in ace, and PAOK has also returned for him.

Augsburg, another of Rahman's former clubs, are also said to be interested in signing him.

Even though he has barely been there, Chelsea handed the player a new three-year extension last summer.

And this will ensure that they can still command a reasonable transfer or loan fee for him.

According to the report, Rahman is currently worth £1.88m, but the Blues will want more than that figure to make any deal possible.

The star's last appearance for Chelsea was in a 1-1 draw against Leicester in May 2016.

The defender played for Chelsea under former bosses Guus Hiddink and Jose Mourinho in the 2015-16 season, but soon fell down the pecking order for a starting place.