Chelsea defender Baba Rahman says "very likely" he'll stay in France

Ghana defender Baba Rahman says “it is very likely” that he will remain in France after excelling on loan at Stade Reims.

Rahman, who is owed by Chelsea, made 11 appearances, scored one goal and provided an assist to help finish eighth in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old joined Reims in the second half of the season having sat out of action for close to 16 months.

“My stay in France has been perfect, it is very likely I will stay in France for next season but all depends on Chelsea and my representative.”Baba told footballmadeinghana.com

“I am not going back to Reims but I may join another Ligue 1 club.”

His performances in the just ended season has earned him call-up into Black Stars squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.