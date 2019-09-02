Chelsea defender Baba Rahman travelling for Real Mallorca medical in ‘coming hours’

Chelsea defender is set to undergo a medical with Real Mallorca ahead of sealing a deadline day switch to the La Liga side.

The 26-year-old will sign a season-long loan contract after completing formalities today.

The Ghana international has reached personal terms with the newly-promoted Spanish La Liga outfit after Chelsea also reached an agreement with the side.

The former Asante Kotoko defender will be providing competition to fellow Ghanaian Lumor Agbenyenu who also joined the club this summer.

The enterprising leftback last spent time on loan at French Ligue I side Stade Reims who were also willing to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent deal.

The former Ghana U20 defender’s spell with Chelsea has turned out to be a nightmare having struggled to make the grades since his move to the Club in 2015.