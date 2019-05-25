Chelsea defender David Luis "so sad" over Hudson-Odoi's injury ahead of Europa League final

Chelsea defender David Luis has expressed disappointment over the injury Ghanaian youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi suffered at the tail end of the season.

The 18-year old sensational suffered an achilles injury, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season and would miss the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku next week.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday, Luis disclosed the winger will be missed but the Blues will put on a good show against their London rivals.

"I'm so sad for Callum and Ruben because they are in the best moments of their careers and they have injuries," he told the London Evening Standard.

"I'm sad also for 'Toni Rudiger because he's injured and I know how much he wants to play a final, but it's a different moment of his career than the other two so I just wish for the three of them to be good soon - we need them.

"I am comfortable and happy with my team because my team has qualities enough to be there and try and win the final."