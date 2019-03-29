Chelsea desperate to tie Callum Hudson-Odoi to improved contract

Chelsea are desperate to tie down Callum Hudson-Odoi to a new contract amid fears of losing him for free.

The 18-year-old is reluctant to sign a fresh deal after the club blocked his move to Bayern Munich in January.

The winger wants to leave in the summer after refusing any offers from the club.

The hugely talented England international is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world including Barcelona.

Chelsea are moving quickly to entice him to stay with a £100k-a-week offer to the player in an attempt to change his mind.

Chelsea are facing a transfer ban, meaning they will need to keep hold of the young starlet ahead of the next season.