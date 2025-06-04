GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Chelsea eye £85m move for Mohammed Kudus amid brief release clause window

Published on: 04 June 2025
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and West Ham United FC at Old Trafford on May 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to trigger Mohammed Kudus’ £85 million release clause as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Ghanaian international, who joined West Ham United from Ajax in 2023, impressed in his debut campaign at the London Stadium. Although his form dipped in his second year, the Blues remain keen on securing his services. Reports indicate that Kudus’ release clause becomes active for Premier League clubs during the first 10 days of July.

Chelsea’s renewed interest comes amid their quest to boost attacking options, following underwhelming contributions from Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Pedro Neto. Kudus, known for his pace, power, and technical quality, is seen as a potential solution, though concerns remain about his consistency.

Speculation also suggests a possible swap deal involving Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, with West Ham reportedly showing interest. While such deals are rare, it could help reduce the Blues’ financial outlay.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Chelsea decide whether to activate the clause or pursue alternative negotiations in what could be one of the summer’s biggest transfer stories.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

