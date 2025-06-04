Chelsea eye move for Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus ahead of Club World Cup campaign

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs showing strong interest in signing Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who made a significant impact in his debut season with the Hammers two seasons ago, has an £85 million release clause in his contract. That clause becomes active for Premier League clubs during the first 10 days of July, and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation closely.

Kudus’ consistent form for both club and country has attracted attention across Europe. Still, Chelsea’s renewed interest could place them in a prime position to activate the clause when the transfer window opens.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they open their campaign against Los Angeles FC on June 16, followed by matches against Flamengo and ES Tunis.

For Ghanaian fans, a potential move to Stamford Bridge would mark a major milestone in Kudus’ career and further highlight his rise as one of the country’s most promising football exports.