Chelsea fans want Calum Hudson-Odoi loaned out

Majority of Chelsea fans in the United Kingdom want English born Ghanaian youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi loaned out in the winter transfer window.

The 17 year old has been a sensation for the Londoners and was impressive during the preseason.

However, after eight games in the season, it does not look like Maurizzio Sarri has the England U-20 striker in his plans.

Following his lack of play time at the club, supporters of Chelsea FC undertook an online poll asking if the player should stay or be sent on loan.

Fifty nine percent of the fans voted for a loan move for the budding talent.

Meanwhile, reports in England indicate Aston Villa want the FIFA U-17 World Cup winner when the transfer market opens in winter.