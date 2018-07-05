Chelsea FC retains Rahman, Ampadu, Odoi and Nartey ahead of upcoming season

English Premier League giants Chelsea have retained the services of Ghanaian quartet Baba Rahman, Ethan Ampadu, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Richard Nartey ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Baba spent second half of last term on loan at Schalke 04 after recovering from injury but failed to any impact in the German side.

Ampadu, who joined the Blues from Exeter City prior to last season’s campaign, made some couple of appearances in the cup games - where he impressed the technical bench.

Despite being mooted as a key target for French giants AS Monaco in the ongoing transfer window, Callum-Hudson Odoi looks set to stay in London after the club named him as part of the squad they will be counting on in the coming season.

Meanwhile, Richard Nartey who was an instrumental figure in the Club’s youth team will be hoping for a breakthrough season after being named in the squad list released by the Blues ahead of the campaign.