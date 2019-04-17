Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green impressed by Callum Hudson-Odoi in training

Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has been left impressed with the performance of whiz kid Callum Hudson-Odoi in training.

The youngster, who recently capped by England, has been a revelation at the club.

And Rob Green has hailed the work ethics of the Ghana-born star.

"Other than myself? I think Callum in recent weeks has just taken another step. When I arrived within a couple of sessions I could see he was a talent," he told chelsafc.com

"You can come across people who can do it in fits and starts across a season, but now he is producing it on a more consistent, daily basis in the last couple of weeks. He will be something special."