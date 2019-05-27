Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero reveals role of mentoring Hudson-Odoi and Ampadu

Chelsea second choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero has disclosed his role of calming the storms in the dressing room and also mentoring the youngsters at the club.

The 37-year old Argentine shotstopper was handed a year contract extension at the end of the season despite deputizing Kepa Arizzabalaga in the entire campaign.

But the experienced goalkeeper explains his role at the club goes beyond just being in pots but includes mentoring youngsters like Ethan Ampadu and Calum Hudson-Odoi.

“As an experienced player I have to do a little bit more inside the changing room,” he said. “The season is very long and when bad moments appear we have to appear too to help the team to be focused on the next game, or to help the young players be ready.

“I am not talking about just me, I’m talking about all the experienced players we have in the changing room. We help a lot Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ethan Ampadu and the other young players.”

Chelsea will face Arsenal in the Europa League final without youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi, who is out with an achilles injury.