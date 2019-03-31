Chelsea haven't spoken to Callum Hudson-Odoi's agent since new year

Chelsea have not been in touch with the agent of Callum Hudson-Odoi since the New Year, it has been revealed.

According to reports in England, Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea future has reached a stalemate — with no contract talks since January and none planned.

The newly-capped England star's future is in limbo after a Blues source said there has been no dialogue between Hudson-Odoi and Chelsea since the transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi was then the subject of a £35million bid from Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season and the clock is ticking as a host of top clubs chase his signature. Bayern failed with FOUR bids for him in January.

Their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are also keen but despite reports, Manchester United are NOT sniffing around Hudson-Odoi.