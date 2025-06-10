Chelsea in early talks with West Ham over Mohammed Kudus deal

West Ham United have received several enquiries about Mohammed Kudus, with Chelsea among the clubs holding early discussions over a potential transfer for the Ghanaian forward.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax last summer, has a release clause of £85 million for Premier League clubs. While Chelsea are yet to make a formal bid, initial talks have included the possibility of a player being involved in the deal, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez reportedly one of the names discussed.

The 24-year-old is open to leaving the London Stadium ahead of the new season, particularly for a club offering Champions League football. West Ham, however, are unlikely to let him go cheaply, especially with his release clause increasing to £120 million for Saudi Arabian clubs.

At least one other Premier League club and multiple teams abroad are said to be monitoring Kudus’ situation closely. Arsenal, who targeted the Ghana international before his West Ham move, remain admirers.

Kudus still has three years remaining on his contract, but West Ham could consider his sale as part of a wider effort to raise funds for new manager Graham Potter’s first full season in charge.