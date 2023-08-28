Chelsea interested in Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong

Reports suggest that Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, who has Ghanaian roots.

The Premier League club have been active in the summer transfer window, securing players like Axel Disasi, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, and Christopher Nknunku.

Amid their efforts to reinforce various positions, including recruiting a new striker, Chelsea are also contemplating the acquisition of a new right-back. Reece James, the team's primary right-back choice, has been grappling with injury troubles for the past year, with a hamstring problem currently sidelining him.

While Malo Gusto has deputised in James' absence, Chelsea is exploring the option of strengthening their right defensive flank through the transfer market. Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly reluctant to part ways with the 22-year-old Frimpong unless a substantial offer is presented.

Earlier in the summer, Manchester United had displayed interest in Frimpong, but they opted to shift their focus to other prospects. Frimpong has gained recognition at Leverkusen for his proactive defensive approach and contributions to his team's attacking strategies.

Operating both as a defender and a wing-back, he has begun the new season on a positive note, registering a goal and two assists in three competitive appearances.

Since his move from Celtic in June 2021, Frimpong has been involved in 98 games for Leverkusen, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists.