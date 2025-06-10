Chelsea join race for Mohammed Kudus but face Newcastle competition

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Football Insider reports that Chelsea are keen to include players in exchange for the Ghanaian international, although West Ham are not particularly receptive to that idea. Newcastle, meanwhile, are believed to be pushing for a straight cash deal and may act fast to avoid losing out.

Kudus could be among several West Ham players departing this summer as the club prepares for a major squad reshuffle following a disappointing season. The Hammers are looking to rebuild under new manager Graham Potter and are open to selling valuable players to fund multiple reinforcements.

Pete O’Rourke told the Inside Track Podcast that Kudus is seen as expendable in light of West Ham’s broader plans, despite his potential to return to top form. Chelsea’s interest adds another layer of urgency to Newcastle’s pursuit, especially after they fail to land Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial, with West Ham hoping to finalise outgoing deals early to focus on strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.