Chelsea legend Claude Makelele sees similarities between Michael Essien and Kobbie Mainoo

Former France midfielder, Claude Makelele believes Kobbie Mainoo has similar attributes to Ghana legend Michael Essien.

The Manchester United midfielder, who is of Ghanaian descent, has been included in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Mainoo enjoyed an outstanding season with the Red Devils, netting the winner in the FA Cup final but his place in the starting eleven of England is not guaranteed.

However, Makelele believes a partnership of the 19-year-old Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will help the Three Lions.

“[To complete England’s midfield], I will go for Rice, Bellingham, and this boy in Manchester [Mainoo]. He is very good, so young, but he demonstrated that he can play. He is young but he has quality. I think he will give some spice in midfield,” Makelele said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The youngster has often been compared to former Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf but Makelele sees more of Essien in Mainoo.

“I will say Michael Essien. He needs to learn more from Michael Essien. He is young, you know, and he has a great future in front of him,” he added.