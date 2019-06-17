Chelsea legend Didier Drogba STUNNED by 'magician' Solomon Asante's exclusion from Ghana's AFCON squad

Co-owner of Phoenix Rising, Didier Drogba has expressed his shock over Ghana's failure to include Solomon Asante in their 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations following his consistent display for the American second-tier club.

The diminutive attacker joined Arizona-based outfit as a free agent last year after failing to extend his contract with Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe.

Asante quickly became a cult hero after grabbing 13 goals in 32 games in all competitions as the club qualified for the playoffs.

The 29-year-old has kept up from where he left off last term by making four appearances in the USL team of the week after providing seven assists and tallying the same number of goals in 12 games.

Asante's swashbuckling form for the Red and Black lads however did not convince Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to include him in his final 23-man squad for the forthcoming continental football fiesta in Egypt.

Despite being snubbed by the four-time Africa champions, Asante has continued to hog headlines in America with his impressive outings.

On Saturday, he struck a superb right-footed volley as they defeated Orange County 3-0 in the league.

In the aftermath of the match, Ivorian legend Didier Drogba, who is also a co-owner of the club, took to twitter to revere the former Berekum Chelsea poster-boy and quizzed why he was left out of Ghana's squad for the biennial competition.

The Magician @Asante208 Ghana national team forgot about but thank God you’re one of us @PHXRisingFC 🔥🔥 https://t.co/R8gdEULCWl

— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 16, 2019

Ghana have been drawn alongside Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon in Group F.

Ghana's opening game will be against the Squirrels of Benin on 25 June at the Ismailia Stadium.