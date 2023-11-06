Chelsea legend Joe Cole waxes lyrical about Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Former Chelsea midfielder, Joe Cole has described Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, as terrific following his performance against Brentford.

The 23-year-old scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal as the Hammers threw away a first-half lead to lose 3-2 at the GTech Community Park.

Cole believes West Ham manager David Moyes can get more out of the Ghanaian if he uses him well, claiming the club has to start looking beyond regular forward Michail Antonio.

“Kudus is a terrific player,” he told Sunday People. "The challenge for David Moyes and his team is finding a way to get the best out of both Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. One of them will end up playing centrally, that’s how I see it.

“Michail Antonio is a fantastic player but on the wrong side of 30, and you have to manage his minutes when you’re also in European competition.”

Kudus has now scored five times since joining the London club in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam. It was his second goal in a row for the club, after netting in the Carabao Cup win against Arsenal.