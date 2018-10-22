Chelsea legend Michael Essien lauds Jorginho for making Kante better offensively

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has praised summer arrival Jorginho for making Ngolo Kante a better player offensively.

Jorginho followed manager Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in the summer.

His arrival has seen Kante deployed in a more advanced role than he is used to.

It has already paid dividends, with Kante scoring as many Premier League goals (one) this season as he did in the whole of the last campaign.

"Anywhere that you put N'Golo, he will play”, Essien told The Evening Standard.

“He's playing on the right and he's getting in the box quite often, which last season he didn't because he had to stay and protect the back four.

"Now that Jorginho is there, he's given him more freedom to go forward which is good for him. He can score a few goals hopefully!"

Jorginho has become the pass master of the Premier League.

The Italian attempted a record 180 passes in the Blue’s 0-0 draw with West Ham at the London stadium in September.

And Essien, who made 256 appearances for Chelsea, thinks he has been a wonderful edition to the English game.

"He's such a good player and he really knows the manager well,: he added,

“When you know the manager, it makes things easier for you.

"He's such a clever boy, and clever player. Everyone can see that. He's enjoying his football."