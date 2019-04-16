Chelsea legend Michael Essien returns to Stamford Bridge for UNICEF AID match in June

Chelsea legend Michael Essien will return to Stamford Bridge on June 16 to feature for the Soccer Aid World XI against Joe Cole’s England XI.

Essien, who spent nine solid illustrious years in England, will join former teammates Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho amongst others to compete in the charity match.

‘It is a joy to be returning to Chelsea and play in front of a big crowd at Stamford Bridge – it feels like I’m coming home! The Soccer Aid World XI is looking strong, especially with my old team-mates Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho. It is a privilege to be able to play in Soccer Aid for Unicef and help children in danger around the world." Essien said

The former Ghana international scored 25 goals in 256 appearances for the Blues between 2005-2014.