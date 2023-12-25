Chelsea legend Michael Essien reveals he could have joined Liverpool

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has revealed that he could have played for Liverpool during his career.

Essien said that he came close to signing for the Reds when Gerard Houllier was their coach, and even visited Melwood to meet with the coach. However, he ultimately decided not to join Liverpool, instead choosing to sign with Lyon.

Essien explained that he had received offers from several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, but chose Lyon because they were his favourite team at the time and had been winning everything. He also thought that it was too early to move to England, and preferred to join Lyon and later move to Chelsea under Jose Mourinho.

“I had a lot of offers. I was close to signing for Liverpool when Gerard Houllier was their coach. I even went to Melwood to meet the coach," he said.

“We had a talk, and I returned to France, but the offers were still coming from PSG, Marseille and a few others. But, I told Bastia I didn’t want to move, and they also didn’t want to sell me at that time because they wanted me to stay for another year, which was fine with me.

“I thought it was too early to move to England. That was why I joined Lyon and later moved to Chelsea under Mourinho. Lyon was my favourite team when I went to France because they were winning everything. I told my agent that if Lyon have come into the picture, I’d like to join them," he added.

Despite not joining Liverpool, Essien went on to have a successful career, playing for several top European clubs, including Real Madrid and AC Milan. He became a club legend at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and three FA Cups, as well as a League Cup.