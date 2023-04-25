Chelsea legend Michael Essien reveals why he prefers coaching to a regular job after retirement

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien, has revealed that he is pursuing his coaching badges because he loves being around the players on the pitch.

The 40-year-old joined the backroom staff of Danish club Nordsjaelland FC after announcing his retirement in 2020.

Since joining the Danish club, Essien has obtained his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses.

Speaking in an interview with DW, Essien stated that he stays very close to the players, talking to them, giving them advice, and more.

According to him, it makes him happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people.

"I'm doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch, and I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that. It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people."

Essien enjoys being close to to the players, engaging them, and giving them advice.

Instead of working at his desk or talking to people on the phone, he thinks that this is what makes him happy.

The former midfielder is currently working towards his UEFA Pro License which will enable him to coach at the top level.

Essien had an illustrious career spanning more than 20 years playing for the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan, Essien is one of many recently retired African footballers exploring opportunities around Europe in coaching.