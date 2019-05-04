Chelsea legend Michael Essien to feature in Akinwunmi Ambode Testimonial match in Nigeria this month

Michael Essien is among former world stars expected to feature in a testimonial match in Lagos, Nigeria next month.

The Chelsea legend will participate in the Akinwunmi Ambode Testimonial game to Send forth the outgoing governor of Lagos state.

The game has been moved to the ‘Soccer Temple’ Agege Stadium, Lagos after it was initially billed to take place at the Onikan stadium.

Essien, alongside Liberian president and former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, will feature in the match.

The organizers of ‘The Match’ which also include two other top ex-Super Eagles players; Samson Siasia and Mutiu Adepoju, noted that the kick off time of ‘The Match’ has been fixed for 2.30pm on May 18, 2019.