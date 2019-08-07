Chelsea legend Michael Essien would consider move to South African Premier League

Michael Essien has not ruled out a move to the South Africa Absa Premier League in future.

The 36-year-old says, who is yet to retire from the game, says he's open to a move to South Africa.

The Ghana legend has lavished praise on South African football, revealing he could end his career there.

Ghana legend Michael Essien may have had a successful stint in Europe but he concedes he’s open to a move to the Premier Soccer League before calling time on his football career.

“SA is not bad, I would like to come here,” said Essien, who’s the global ambassador of beer brand Budweiser in their new partnership with the English Premier League and La Liga.

“You can never say never, I am keeping my options open. I love football, I love football ... I have played it my whole life. So, I am not thinking about retirement at all (for now).”

A number of Ghanaian players have played in the Absa Premier League with Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori currently on the books of Maritzburg United.

Kaizer Chiefs have also snapped midfielder James Kotei from Tanzanian giants Simba FC.

By Patrick Akoto