Chelsea legend Michael not ruling out possibility of ending career in South Africa

Michael Essien has not ruled out the possibility of ending his illustrious career in the South Africa Premier Soccer League.

The Chelsea legend, who is currently on the books of Azerbaijani Sabail FK, has left his option opened.

" Why not! You can never say never. To come out here and probably end my career here will be good. But we will see what happens," he told South Africa based iono.fm.

"I love South Africa, People are very with me. I always feel at home. Its such a beautifl country and I love coming here."

Essien has enjoyed a fabolous career which has seen him feature for eight top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan.