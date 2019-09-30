Chelsea manager advises Hudson-Odoi to use Sterling as blueprint to become “the best”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to look up to England star Raheem Sterling to improve his performance.

The trickery winger has been impressive for the Blues since returning from a long injury layoff.

He made his season debut in their 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup last before making a substitute appearance in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

In an interview with reporters after the Brighton match, Lampard feels for Hudson-Odoi to become “the best” he could do no wrong in following the example of Manchester City winger Sterling, who in the last few seasons under Pep Guardiola has gone from having big potential to being considered among the game’s very best.

“I know Callum’s talent and he has got huge talent. Hence why the club were so keen to get him signed up and we’re all delighted with that as a club,” he told reporters.

“But there’s a lot of work for Callum to do. Lots of work. I think you can look around and look at fantastic examples and not even at this club.

“I don’t like to talk about other club’s players but Raheem Sterling is an incredible example of a player with great talent whose work ethic added to that talent and [showed] improvement in a short period of time through absolute dedication [to become] a complete player that we are all wowed by. [Sterling] is exactly the great model for Callum, because he has those talents.

“I want him to be the best, the absolute best, because he has the potential to do that and a lot of that or some of that is some hard truths and I saw some hard truths in the game the other day and ways that he can improve and he needs to listen to them and he will. And then he can be that player for us, which is great news for everybody.