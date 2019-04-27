Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri confirms injured Hudson-Odoi will be out for three months

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes that Callum Hudson-Odoi will be out for roughly three months after rupturing his Achilles in a league game against Burnley on Monday.

The young winger went through with an operation on his Achilles injury. He will now go through rehabilitation, while there is a possibility he will have another surgery.

Sarri said during his press conference: "The operation of Callum went the right way. I think he will be back here in one or two days.

"Of course he needs time now, but Callum is a very strong young man - physically and mentally. I am sure he will be able to return better than before.

"It depends [but] for sure, three months.

"Then we have to see the condition, because you can be able to play but we need a player at the top. The technical period is three months, no less."