Chelsea manager not disturbed over Hudson-Odoi’s England snub

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is not concerned about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s snub from the England senior team squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers

Hudson-Odoi has already earned two senior caps, but he will be managed carefully after an Achilles injury he's just recovered from.

After providing an assist in Chelsea’s 4-1 win at Southampton on Saturday, Lampard was asked to comment on Gareth Southgate's choice to leave the tricky winger out of his squad available for England U21 squad for the next international break.

"That is a good shout," Lampard supported the decision. "I spoke to Gareth and all I can do is say what I see from a Chelsea end and it is Gareth’s choice.

"Callum has probably not played enough games and the international games will do him good. It is England Under-21s and he should be proud of that anyway."

This season, Hudson-Odoi has played three games for his boyhood club, only one of them from the start. The winger scored one goal and provided two assists, both for Willian.