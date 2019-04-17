Chelsea must keep hold of 'great asset' Callum Hudson-Odoi - Ashley Cole

Chelsea hero Ashley Cole believes Callum Hudson-Odoi is "great asset" and must not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.

The youngster has been a subject of several transfer offers from Bayern Munich. The German giants have promised to offer him more game which has eluded him at Chelsea.

"Yeah people are talking very, very highly of the kid," Cole said.

“There's a lot of talk about him leaving and people want him to stay.

“He's a great asset, he's come into the team kind of when they weren't playing very well.

“But he's been the spark around with the fans, with the players, he's brought something different to the team.

“He's got so much to give and so much more to give.

“But I think he needs to get a run of games and continue playing because he could be at the top."