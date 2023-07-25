Chelsea nearing agreement on personal terms with Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is edging closer to a potential move to English Premier League giants Chelsea, as both parties are reportedly close to agreeing on personal terms, sources have told Ghanasoccernet.

The talented 22-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie, has been a subject of interest for Chelsea in recent weeks.

Talks between the player's representatives and the London club have progressed positively, indicating that a deal could be on the horizon.

Kudus, who has two years remaining on his existing contract with Ajax, is reportedly keen on making the switch to the Premier League this summer.

He turned down a one-year contract extension with the Dutch club in April, signalling his desire for a new challenge.

Ajax announce Mohammed Kudus 🇬🇭 will miss training this morning due to a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/XgtuSxyNKY — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) July 25, 2023

Chelsea have identified Kudus as a player who can bolster their midfield options this season. The club are yet to make a formal offer to Ajax, but discussions between the two clubs are believed to have taken place.

The playmaker enjoyed an impressive season with Ajax last year, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. His performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, but Chelsea appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Should the personal terms be agreed upon, and a transfer fee is settled between the clubs, Kudus could soon find himself donning the famous blue jersey of Chelsea and plying his trade in one of the world's most competitive leagues.