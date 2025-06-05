Chelsea offered opportunity to sign Ghana star Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

Chelsea have been presented with the opportunity to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, as the club continues to assess its options in the attacking department ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old forward, who impressed over the past two Premier League campaigns, has been offered to the Blues in preliminary discussions between the two clubs.

While Chelsea have yet to make a definitive decision, the prospect of adding Kudus to their forward line is currently under active consideration.

As part of those talks, West Ham have reportedly enquired about the potential availability of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert SÃ¡nchez.

The Spanish international has previous ties with Hammers manager Graham Potter, having played under him at Brighton.

SÃ¡nchez could be allowed to leave if the Blues secure a new No.1 ahead of their upcoming Club World Cup campaign in the United States.

Chelsea’s preferred candidate between the posts is AC Milan’s Mike Maignan. The French international has expressed his desire to join Enzo Maresca’s squad and is unwilling to extend his current deal with the Rossoneri, which is set to expire next summer.

Maignan’s stance puts Milan in a difficult position, as they risk losing their first-choice goalkeeper on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Chelsea are expected to step up their pursuit in the coming days in a bid to conclude a deal before they fly out to the United States.