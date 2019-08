Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has rejected a move to France, reports La Provence.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star has offers from several Ligue 1 outfits including giants Olympique Marseille.

But the Chelsea-owned left-back wants a return to Germany or a move to Italy.

Last season, Baba spent the second half of the campaign on-loan at Stade Reims and was impressive.

He made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and scored one goal.